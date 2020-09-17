Brittany Howard – “Goat Head (EARTHGANG Remix)” & “Short And Sweet (Bon Iver Remix)”

Last year, Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard released her solo debut Jaime, one of the best albums of the year. More recently, she covered Funkadelic’s “You And Your Folks, Me And My Folks” for a Spotify Single. And today, she’s back to drop off new remixes of Jaime tracks from Atlanta hip-hop duo EARTHGANG and Bon Iver.

“We’ve been big fans of Brittany and Alabama Shakes so this is a dream come true,” EARTHGANG say. “Songs like these help us make sense of all the craziness in the world at times. Her song ‘Goat Head,’ dealing with her black experience in America and The World, resonated the loudest at this time. Just thankful to be able to give the world our medicine and heal the people.”

“Brittany is a truly singular artist; so much power and musicality,” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon adds. “This album speaks to so many people, including us. To have a chance to recreate ‘Short and Sweet’ in our own image with long-time collaborators Jenn Wasner and CJ Camerieri, was both an honor and almost too much of a privilege.” Listen to both remixes below.