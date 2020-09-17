Last month, two excellent underground rappers teamed up on one excellent song. Pink Siifu, an experimental lo-fi wanderer based in Baltimore, and Fly Anakin, the leader of the quietly consistent Richmond collective Mutant Academy, came together on the Animoss-produced collaborative track “Dollar Dr. Dream.” At the time, I hoped that the song wasn’t just a one-off. It wasn’t. Today, we get the welcome news that there’s a whole album of collaborations on the way.

Fly Anakin and Pink Siifu just announced that they’ve got a collaborative album called Fly Siifu coming later this fall. The album is based around the idea of a fictional record store called Fly Siifu’s. It’ll feature production from people like Madlib, Jay Versace, Ohbliv, and Graymatter. I bet it’ll be great.

Siifu and Anakin also just shared another new single called “Richard Pryor.” It’s got both of them getting loose and choppy over a slow-drifting jazz loop from producer and Danny Brown collaborator Playa Haze. In director Nelson Nance’s video, Siifu and Anakin drunkenly bond. Check it out below.

Fly Siifu is out 11/13 on Lex Records.