Rico Nasty – “Own It”

Rico Nasty has released a hell of a lot of music since her Kenny Beats collab Anger Management in April 2019, but all in the form of one-off tracks. So it was exciting when, upon releasing her Dylan Brady-produced single “iPhone” last month, she announced an official album called Nightmare Vacation.

Today she’s sharing another song from the album, the danceable and extremely fun “Own It.” Over rhythmically charged production that knocks hard while erring on Rico’s more accessible side, she raps a string of boasts. For example, “Jpeg stunt when I walk/ Talk my shit, ain’t gonna stop/ When I walk in, jaws gonna drop/ They all in my face when they know what I got.” It’s matched with a visually stunning video that finds Rico rocking outrageous looks and carrying the torch for ’90s rap weirdos like Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott.

Watch below.

Nightmare Vacation’s release date is still TBA.