Rico Nasty – “iPhone” (Prod. Dylan Brady)

Rico Nasty first teased “iPhone,” a song produced by 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady, way back in November. When fans demanded its release, she said that she was trying to get Lil Uzi Vert to appear on it. Since then, Rico Nasty and Dylan Brady have collaborated on a remix of 100 gecs’ “Ringtone” also featuring Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito. And now they’ve finally shared “iPhone,” a hyper-pop banger with a music video produced by 100 gecs. It doesn’t have Lil Uzi Vert, but it’s great anyway. Listen below.