Kygo & Donna Summer – “Hot Stuff”

It seems like Norwegian producer Kygo has picked a lane and is sticking to it. Last summer, he had a chart hit with a remix of Whitney Houston’s cover of Steve Winwood’s “Higher Love.” He followed that up last month by teaming up with Tina Turner on a remix of “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” a song that, despite what any Number Ones column might say, is a bop. Now he’s taking on the Queen Of Disco Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” — check out its appropriate Number Ones column here. Listen to the remix below.