Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Win First Emmy, Need Only A Tony To EGOT

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for their work on the HBO miniseries Watchmen. They won against the scores for Hollywood, Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, and Unorthodox.

It’s their first Emmy win, which means that the composing team is only needs a Tony Award to complete the coveted EGOT. Reznor and Ross won an Oscar for The Social Network score in 2011 and they won a Grammy for their Girl With The Dragon Tattoo score in 2013.

Reznor and Ross were also up for a second Emmy award this year for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, but lost that to Labrinth, who won for his work on Euphoria.

These composers just scored an #Emmy! @trent_reznor and Atticus Ross win Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) for @watchmen. pic.twitter.com/ZaWxnWlY0y — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 18, 2020

The main 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be telecast this Sunday (9/20). Earlier this week, the scores for The Social Network and Quake were released on vinyl: