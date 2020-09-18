Smashing Pumpkins Announce New Double Album Cyr, Out 11/27

A few weeks ago, the Smashing Pumpkins put out two new tracks, “Cyr” and “The Colour Of Love.” The release was tied to one of six countdown clocks on their official website and the next countdown has now hit zero. And with it, more Smashing Pumpkins news. The band has just announced that they will release a new double album called Cyr on 11/27 via Sumerian Records. The album was produced by Billy Corgan and features Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder. No additional songs are being released from it today, but you can see the tracklist via Apple Music below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Colour Of Love”

02 “Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict”

03 “Cyr”

04 “Dulcet In E”

05 “Wrath”

06 “Ramona”

07 “Anno Satana”

08 “Birch Grove”

09 “Wyttch”

10 “Starrcraft”

11 “Purple Blood”

12 “Save Your Tears”

13 “Telegenix”

14 “Black Forest, Black Hills”

15 “Adrennalynne”

16 “Haunted”

17 “The Hidden Sun”

18 “Schaudenfreud”

19 “Tyger, Tyger”

20 “Minerva”

Cyr is out 11/27 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order it here.