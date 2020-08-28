Smashing Pumpkins – “Cyr” & “The Colour Of Love”

Last week, the Smashing Pumpkins official website updated with a series of six different countdown clocks. The earliest was for today and the latest is for 90 days from now — the rest are in intervals of every few weeks. Today, they’ve unveiled what that first clock was counting down toward: two new songs. One is called “Cyr” and the other one is “The Colour Of Love.” The band has confirmed that a new album is on the way, featuring Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder.

“‘Cyr’ is dystopic folly. One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time,” Corgan said in a press release. “To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.”

The Smashing Pumpkins released something back in 2018 called Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Even though it was billed as a reunion album at the time, back in February, Corgan said that it wasn’t a reunion album at all and that a real reunion album — a double album, in fact — was in the works.

Hear the two new tracks below.

“Cyr” & “The Colour Of Love” are out now via Sumerian.