Smashing Pumpkins – “Knights Of Malta”

We’re a week-and-a-half out from a new Smashing Pumpkins album, in case you forgot. The album, which has the very long title Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, finds Billy Corgan reuniting with James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlain, and Jeff Schroeder shortly after a recent tour featuring that same 75% reunited lineup. The new album was produced by Rick Rubin, and so far we’ve heard two tracks off it, “Solara” and “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).”

Today, the band has shared another single from it, “Knights Of Malta.” On it, Corgan sings lines like: “We’re gonna make this happen/ I’m gonna fly forever/ We’re gonna ride that rainbow.” The band is scheduled to go on some 30th anniversary tour dates later this year. Listen to the new track below.

Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun is out 11/16.