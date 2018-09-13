The Smashing Pumpkins – “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

The Smashing Pumpkins recently embarked on their Shiny And Oh So Bright reunion tour and celebrated their 30th anniversary with a show at PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey. The band also has a new album in the works, which was produced by Rick Rubin.

We’ve heard one song from it already, “Solara,” and today the band has released another one called “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).” It’s the second song from the 75%-reunited lineup, which includes Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlain, and Jeff Schroeder.

UPDATE: Billy Corgan had previously teased two EPs, but the new release has been confirmed as an album — the first in over 18 years to feature Corgan with founding members Iha and Chamberlin. It’s called Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun and is out 11/8. See the tracklist below.

1. “Knights Of Malta”

2. “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”

3. “Travels”

4. “Solara”

5. “Alienation”

6. “Marchin’ On”

7. “With Sympathy”

8. “Seek And You Shall Destroy”