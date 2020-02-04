Billy Corgan Says 2018’s Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Album Isn’t An Album, But They’re Working On A “Real” New Double Album

The Smashing Pumpkins put out an album in 2018, the unwieldily-named Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. But per Billy Corgan, that album was actually not an album even though it was marketed as such — the real Smashing Pumpkins reunion album is still in the works. And make that a double album, just like Corgan’s recent solo one.

In a recent interview with The Tennessean, Corgan said that the band is currently working on a double album with the 75% capacity reunited Smashing Pumpkins lineup of Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlain, and Jeff Schroeder. Corgan explains:

When we got back together with James (Iha, founding guitarist), we went in with Rick Rubin and did eight songs. It was put out as a formal album, but I said at the time — and I did mean it — in my eyes, it wasn’t an album. We didn’t approach it like we’ve approached every other album we’d ever done, which is more like making a movie. In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, “Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens” type of Pumpkins record. I’ve been working on it for over a year. It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year. This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, Machina, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music. The last one was kind of like, “Let’s just jump in, record some stuff real fast, and let it be what it is,” … so I’m excited about this, because we’re kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we’re known for.

Corgan is in the process of recording the album in Nashville, hence the interview with The Tennesean. (It’s also where the headquarters for his National Wrestling Alliance company is based.) He also says that the band plans to tour in support of the album whenever it might be done.