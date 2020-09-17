Van Morrison Planning To Release Anti-Lockdown Songs

Van Morrison has announced plans to release a series of songs protesting the UK’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions. As the BBC reports, the musician will put out three different songs in the coming weeks, starting with one called “Born To Be Free” next week. The lyrics to that one, per The Telegraph, go like this: “The new normal, is not normal/ It’s no kind of normal at all/ Everyone seems to have amnesia/ Don’t need the government cramping my style/ Give them an inch, they take a mile.”

“No More Lockdown” contains the lyrics: “No more lockdown/ No more government outreach/ No more fascist bullies/ Disturbing our peace” and “As I Walked Out” references some social media disinformation about the severity of COVID-19: “Well, on the government website from the 21st March 2020/ It said COVID-19 was no longer high risk/ Then two days later/ They put us under lockdown.”

Van Morrison has been among the UK artists performing at socially distanced venues that have opened up in the last weeks, which were recently shut down again after coronavirus cases rose. Last month, Van Morrison posted a public statement about “pseudo-science” and socially distanced shows.

In his statement that announced the songs (via BBC), Van Morrison said: “I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already. It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”