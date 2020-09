Bully just released their very good new album SUGAREGG last month. And in addition to that, frontwoman Alicia Bognanno has been popping up every so often on livestreams, playing covers and stripped-down solo versions of Bully songs and giving guitar and gear tutorials. A couple months ago, she shared a cover of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” And now she’s back with another cover, this time of Billy Bragg’s “A New England.” Watch that below.