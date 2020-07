Bully released covers of Nirvana and Orville Peck songs for one of Bandcamp’s profit-waiving days, and a month later, Alicia Bognanno’s fiery rock band Bully announced their own new album SUGAREGG. Today, Bognanno is back with another cover, this time a live quarantine-style performance of Mazzy Star’s oft-covered 1993 classic “Fade Into You.” Watch and listen below.