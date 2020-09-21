The Providence band Dropdead have been around since 1991, and they’ve become legends by playing ugly, raw, frantic hardcore punk and by doing it faster than everyone else. The typical Dropdead song is about one minute long, and it’s fast enough to peel your scalp off of your skull. But while Dropdead have never broken up, they’ve only ever released two albums. Later this week, there will be a third. Today, we get to hear it.

Dropdead make a lot of records — split singles, EPs, live recordings — but an actual Dropdead album is a rare occurrence. The first one came out in 1993, and the second one dropped in 1998. So it’s a big deal that Dropdead have just come ripping back with a new album. (Dropdead albums don’t have titles, but people seem to be calling this one Dropdead 2020.) The band recorded the new one with Converge’s Kurt Ballou and Cerce’s Zach Weeks and Ballou’s Godcity Studios. It’s been in the works for a long time. Last year, Dropdead sold demos of the songs from the new album to help recoup the loss after their tour van was stolen.

There were 10 songs on that demo. There are 23 songs on the album. Most of those songs are short as hell. Dropdead songs hit like jackhammer to the brain. They are so fast. The band’s sound is angry, intense punk rock, and it’s relatively straightforward, but that speed makes them sound like avant-garde grindcore. Good luck hearing yourself think while this album is playing. It’s genuinely inspiring to hear people who have been around as long as Dropdead making music this intense and bracing and impassioned. Stream the new album below, via No Echo.

The new Dropdead album is out 9/25 on Armageddon Records.