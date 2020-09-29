Nothing – “Bernie Sanders”

When Nothing announced their new album The Great Dismal, they also revealed lead single “Say Less.” That was a good choice; “Say Less” is a great song. But if anything piqued my curiosity about the new LP, it was the inclusion of a song called “Bernie Sanders” deep into the tracklist. What exactly would the Philly heavy shoegazers have in store for us here? A polemic? A protest anthem? A comprehensive policy overview?

Instead, it’s just another really good Nothing song, one that errs on the poppy side of their aesthetic. Here’s what Dominic Palermo had to say about it:

Originally, it was about being lost in Japan… both figuratively, and literally. While searching relentlessly for an answer, you typically find yourself unearthing deeper meaning and often prompting more questions. By the end of it all you don’t even know if you were ever lost at all or if you were exactly where you were supposed to be the whole time. I really don’t even know what it means anymore.

OK, so, the song is not exactly a campaign platform, but Nothing are taking the opportunity to partner with Rock The Vote to register voters for the upcoming election. Make sure you’re signed up in your state and watch director Jordan Hemingway’s “Bernie Sanders” video below.

The Great Dismal is out 10/30 on Relapse. Pre-order it here.