Nothing – “Say Less”

Nothing have just announced a new album called The Great Dismal, the Philadelphia shoegaze band’s followup to 2018’s Dance On The Blacktop. They’ve once again teamed up with Will Yip, who produced their sophomore album Tired Of Tomorrow, and there’s contributions on the new one from Alex G, Mary Lattimore, and Shelley Weiss.

“The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” bandleader Domenic Palermo said in a press release. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

Today, they’re sharing its lead single “Say Less” alongside a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Fabricated Life”

02 “Say Less”

03 “April Ha Ha”

04 “Catch A Fade”

05 “Famine Asylum”

06 “Bernie Sanders”

07 “In Blueberry”

08 “Memories”

09 “Blue Mecca”

10 “Just A Story”

11 “Ask The Rust”

The Great Dismal is out 10/30 via Relapse Records. Pre-order it here.