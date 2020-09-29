Aaron Turner is an underground metal lifer, and he’s never lacked for ambition. Over the years, Turner’s various projects — Isis, Old Man Gloom, Hydra Head Records — have always pushed genre boundaries and gone to strange and interesting places. These days, in addition to Old Man Gloom, Turner is leading the free-wandering power trio Sumac, and they have just unveiled one hell of a song.

Turner has already released two albums with Old Man Gloom this year. On Friday, Turner’s other band will drop their follow-up to the 2018 album Love In Shadow is imminent. Sumac recorded the new LP May You Be Held with Converge’s Kurt Ballou and with Minus The Bear’s Matt Bayles. We’ve already posted the early track “The Iron Chair,” but that one was a measly eight minutes. Today, we get to hear the album’s towering 20-minute title track.

On “May You Be Held,” Turner and his two bandmates, Russian Circles bassist Brian Cook and Baptists drummer Nick Yacyshyn, have constructed something vast and punishing. “May You Be Held” moves from thundering doom riffage to free-form noise and back again. It’s a deep, immersive listen. Check it out below.

<a href="https://sumac.bandcamp.com/album/may-you-be-held" target="_blank">May You Be Held by SUMAC</a>

May You Be Held is out 10/2 on Thrill Jockey.