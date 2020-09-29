Romy – “Lifetime”

The xx’s Romy Madley Croft has been working on her debut solo album. She announced it on Instagram Live back in April, saying that it would be a “lot more upbeat … not exactly going to be guitar music, but it’s going to be fun,” and performing a new song called “Weightless.” And today, she’s shared another track called “Lifetime,” her official debut solo single, which she recorded in London during the lockdown. She produced the track with Fred again.. and Marta Salogni. Here’s what she had to say about the track in the xx’s newsletter:

Lifetime was written and recorded in lockdown. I’ve been thinking a lot about how short life is and how quickly things can change… my intention with this song is to celebrate life, togetherness, to appreciate the moment before it’s gone. I think subconsciously the upbeat energy of the song is a reaction to the stillness and anxiety I was feeling in lockdown. I was missing the pace of the outside world, spontaneous moments, the euphoria of dance floors, of love and connections with my friends and family. I realised when everything was stripped back, simple moments of togetherness, meant the most to me. I’ve always loved club classics that unite a room, big emotional dance songs, that you can sing along to as well. I’m excited to have the opportunity to show my love for dance music with Lifetime.

It premiered on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show today, and now you can listen to it below.

“Lifetime” is out now via Young Turks.