Watch The xx’s Romy Madley Croft Play New Song From Debut Solo Album

The xx’s Romy Madley Croft went on Instagram Live on Sunday to perform from her home. She announced that she was working on her debut solo album, though didn’t give a timeline for its release. She said that it’s going to be a “lot more upbeat” and that it’s “not exactly going to be guitar music, but it’s going to be fun,” but she did debut a new song from it called “Weightless” on her guitar.

She also answered questions about the current status of the xx — they’re still a band and still making music, albeit slowly. (Jamie xx released a new solo track, “Idontknow,” this past week.) She also performed the xx’s “Angels” and “Brave For You,” covered Rui Da Silva’s “Touch Me,” and played Silk City and Dua Lipa’s 2018 track “Electricity,” which she had a hand in writing.

Check a clip of the new song below. If you have Instagram, the performance is archived here for now.

The xx’s debut album turned 10 last year.