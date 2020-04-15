Jamie xx – “Idontknow”

Jamie xx has shared a new song today, “Idontknow.” It’s his first new single since the release of his 2015 debut solo album, In Colour. The xx member has been pretty quiet over these last few years, but earlier this month he popped up on a new mixtape from drill rapper Headie One and producer Fred again..

“Idontknow” has also been getting some play outside proper channels, though, in DJ sets from Four Tet and Caribou and through Jamie’s own NTS Radio Show. It’s a percussive-heavy stomper, and builds into a hypnotic sample and some distant alarms.

“I made Idontknow as an outlet for my frustration over not being able to finish any music for a while,” Jamie xx said in a statement on Instagram. “I tried to be less precious with my ideas and just let go. I then watched this translate onto the dance floor when I started playing it out last year. Now, we can’t go out to dance and we need an outlet more than ever, I hope you dance to it at home and let go for a moment.”

“Idontknow” is out now via Young Turks. The xx’s debut album turned 10 last summer.