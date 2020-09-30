Earlier this week, our own Chris DeVille suggested Phoebe Bridgers as one of the musical guests who should make her Saturday Night Live debut on the show’s new season. Right now, though, Bridgers is doing pretty amazing work at bending America’s late-night shows to her own aesthetic. Last night, for instance, Bridgers was a musical guest on former SNL head writer Seth Meyers’ Late Night. Before she played, Meyers talked about how cool it was to see musical guests finding cool ways to present their remote performances. Then Bridgers proved his point.

Ever since she released her great-leap-forward sophomore LP Punisher earlier this year, Bridgers has been hitting the promo trail in inventive quarantine-era ways, sending in performances recorded around her house. On Seth Meyers, Bridgers sang “I Know The End,” the epic closer from Punisher. This time, she wasn’t at home.

In one long, unbroken shot, director Jason Lester filmed Bridgers singing “The End Is Near,” starting out in a dark and candle-lit room before emerging onstage in what looks like a small theater. As the song builds and rises, the lighting around Bridgers changes, and so does her demeanor. It’s a powerful, theatrical take on a powerful, theatrical song. Watch it below.

Punisher is out now on Dead Oceans. Between Phoebe Bridgers and Jeff Rosenstock, Late Night With Seth Meyers is on a roll this week.