Touché Amoré – “Reminders”

Touché Amoré, the great emotional post-hardcore bashers led by Jeremy Bolm, are coming back next week with their new album Lament. We’ve already heard early tracks “Deflector,” “Limelight” with Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull, and “I’ll Be Your Host,” and now they’re getting one last track in under the wire, “Reminnders,” which Bolm wrote in the midst of the anxiety following Trump’s impeachment trial. “I think when we are all panicking, we need to have those reminders that there’s love out there for us whether we believe it or not and that’s all that we can really trust to save us,” he explains.

The song’s video features a whole lot of those reminders — pets. “The music video for ‘Reminders’ conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines,” Bolm says. “If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets? Putting this video together was such a pleasure because it involved talking to friends we love and getting wholesome footage in return. The people involved include artists we admire and contributors to the album.” Listen and watch out for people like Andy Hull, Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins, Converge’s Jacob Bannon, Frank Iero, Anthony Green, and Skrillex, and their pets, below.

Lament is out 10/9 on Epitaph. Pre-order it here.