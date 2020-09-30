Second Good Music… Comp Features 77 Previously Unreleased Tracks From Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Jenny Lewis, & More

Earlier this month, a bunch of artists came together to release a limited-time-only benefit compilation called Good Music To Avert The Collapse Of American Democracy that was up on Bandcamp for only 24 hours before it was removed. This Friday (10/2) is Bandcamp’s next Bandcamp Friday, when the service waives their revenue share, and a second volume of the same compilation series has been announced.

This one is an even larger endeavor than the first, featuring 77 previously unreleased tracks from some huge names, and it too will be available for just 24 hours. This time all proceeds will go toward Voting Rights Lab. It contains new unearthed material from Pearl Jam, David Byrne, John Prine, Jenny Lewis, the Postal Service, Sturgill Simpson, The Gossip, Little Dragon, Bright Eyes, Perfume Genius, Big Boi, Chicano Batman, Black Pumas, Jason Isbell, Arcade Fire, and truly so many more that it’s actually scary. There are also new covers from Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Feist, Phoenix, Yola, and, once again, many more.

Peruse the tracklist below.

01 David Byrne – “People Tell Me”

02 Pearl Jam – “Get It Back”

03 Little Dragon – “Night Shift”

04 The Postal Service – “We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)”

05 Cold War Kids – “Almost A Crime”

06 Black Pumas – “Colors (Live)”

07 Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – “No Time To Die (Bond Demo)”

08 Guided By Voices – “Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)”

09 Phoenix – “No Woman” (Whitney Cover)

10 Yola – “To Be Young, Gifted and Black” (Song: Nina Simone, Arrangement: Aretha Franklin)

11 Ciggy Black – “Flypaper”

12 Arcade Fire Feat David Byrne – “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Talking Heads Cover, Live]”

13 Nilüfer Yanya – “Day 75093″

14 Hippo Campus – “No Poms (Live From First Ave)”

15 YOKO ONO PLASTIC ONO BAND – “There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)”

16 Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Criminals” (Atlas Sound Cover)

17 The Harlem Gospel Travelers – “Keep On Praying”

18 Perfume Genius – “Jory (Demo)”

19 Feist – “Human Touch” (Nina Simone Cover)

20 Jack Johnson – “My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)”

21 Phantogram – “You Are So Beautiful” (Joe Cocker Cover)

22 Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – “We The Ones (Organized Noize Remix)” (Feat Killer Mike & Big Rube)

23 Tenacious D – “Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)”

24 Alex Ebert – “No Jokes Left”

25 John Prine – “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live)” (Feat Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, & Kenneth Pattengale)

26 Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – “America” (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27 Jenny Lewis – “Callaloo”

28 NNAMDÏ Feat Lala Lala – “Dislocate”

29 !!! – “Feels Good”

30 PUP – “Edmonton”

31 Beach Bunny – “Dream Boy (Live)”

32 Madi Diaz – “Home On The Range”

33 Sturgill Simpson – “All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed”

34 Shakey Graves – “Good Listener”

35 Bob Mould Band – “In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)”

36 Andrew Bird – “Tables and Chairs”

37 Caleb Giles – “Focus”

38 The Marías – “Hold It Together (Demo)”

39 The War On Drugs – “Eyes To The Wind (Live)”

40 Aimee Mann – “Batten Down”

41 Chicano Batman – “Invisible People (Live)”

42 Buzzy Lee – “Cinderblock”

43 Fleet Foxes – “Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)”

44 Charly Bliss – “Ohio (Demo)”

45 The Gossip – “Room For You (Demo)”

46 KHEMIST – “40oz of Freedom”

47 The Dip – “Friday Mixer”

48 Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – “Wish In Vain”

49 Margo Price – “Devil’s In The Details”

50 My Morning Jacket – “Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)”

51 Old 97’s – “Southern Girl”s (Cheap Trick Cover)

52 Colin Meloy – “Bring On The Dancing Horses” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53 Matt and Kim – “Let’s Go” (Acoustic)

54 Songhoy Blues Feat FOKN Bois – “Don’t FOKN Worry”

55 Wolf Parade – “ATA”

56 Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – “Comfortably Numb” (Pink Floyd Cover)

57 Stone Gossard – “Near”

58 Dan Deacon – “Rally Banner”

59 Girlpool – “Babygirl and Mental”

60 Calexico – “All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)”

61 MUNA – “Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)”

62 Nada Surf – “Stories Going ‘Round”

63 Surfer Blood – “New Direction”

64 illuminati hotties – “content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)”

65 Mexican Institute Of Sound – “La Cura”

66 Marginal Prophets – “What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)”

67 MICHELLE – “Sunrise (Remix)”

68 Whitney – “Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)”

69 Bright Eyes – “Pan and Broom (Demo)”

70 Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – “Fooled Around and Fell In Love” (Elvin Bishop Cover, Live)

71 Bedouine – “Let Me In Your Life” (Bill Withers Cover)

72 RHYE – “Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)”

73 Faye Webster – “Vanishing Twin” (Blake Mills Cover)

74 Deaf Charlie – “Something Real”

75 Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – “Chosen”

76 Nick Hakim – “QADIR – Extended”

77 Flume x Toro y Moi – “The Difference (slowboi version)”

It will be available to purchase on 10/2 here.