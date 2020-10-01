Miranda Winters – “Double Mirror Light” (Feat. Lala Lala)

Melkbelly frontwoman Miranda Winters is releasing a new 7-inch single called All Purpose tomorrow, her first new music written since the birth of her daughter. She’s already shared the B-side, “Little Baby Dead Bird,” and today she’s sharing the more uplifting A-side, “Double Mirror Light.”

“A moment of bliss and wonder, that shocks you with its magnitude may only happen once in your life,” Winters says in a statement. “Plain and simple ‘Double Mirror Light’ is about when my baby was first dropped onto my chest. This was a moment so stunning that it initially blinded me.”

The warmth of “Double Mirror Light” definitely reflects that ineffable rush of feeling. Lala Lala’s Lillie West is on backing vocals, and Joe Starita, who also played on “Little Baby Dead Bird,” contributes strings. Listen to the song below.

All Purpose is out 10/2 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.