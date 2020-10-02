Megan Thee Stallion – “Don’t Stop” (Feat. Young Thug)

Megan Thee Stallion is the musical guest on this weekend’s Chris Rock-hosted Saturday Night Live season premiere, and it looks like she’ll have a new single to perform. “Don’t Stop,” a new Megan track with Young Thug, is out now.

Earlier this week I wondered if Thee Stallion might get both Cardi B and Beyoncé to show up Saturday to perform “WAP” and “Savage” respectively. Now I’m thinking a Cardi appearance is still very much in play, but as for Megan’s other performance, it seems likely that “Don’t Stop” and not “Savage” will be on deck. So hopefully that means Young Thug will be present at Studio 8H.

In other big Megan Thee Stallion news, she was included in Time’s new list of the world’s 100 most influential people, with a writeup by Taraji P. Henson, who praised her as more than just a talented rapper: “She’s deep. She’s enrolled in college. She’s an entertainer. She’s a free spirit; I see that in her. The industry might try to pigeonhole her in this rap game, but she’s got a plan that’s much bigger. And we got her. I just want her to keep winning.”

Hear “Don’t Stop” below.