Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Debut New Song “Your Honor” Inspired By Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is meeting with undecided voters as part of the For Wisconsin voting initiative. In a contest series called A Visit With Vernon, Wisconsin residents are invited to nominate someone close to them who’s on the fence about voting. The first of these meetings took place in Vernon’s Eau Claire hometown, and during the conversation, Vernon also took the opportunity to debut “Your Honor,” a new song inspired by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I wrote a song on Friday which I never do anymore,” Vernon said. “I kinda wrote it right after we heard about Ruth Bader Ginsburg passing. She just opened so many doors for so many people that people don’t even understand or realize. And her service to the nation I think is still somehow underestimated.” Watch below; the performance starts around the five-minute mark.