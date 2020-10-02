Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Overdosing On Hydroxycut And McDonald’s Coffee

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized in Florida two days ago after overdosing on Hydroxycut weight loss pills and McDonald’s coffee, XXL reports. A double dosage of Hydroxycut — two pills instead of the recommended one per day — combined with the caffeine reportedly “increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer.”

The controversial rapper told the Shade Room that he’s currently trying to lose the weight he’s put on since getting out of prison in April. He’s already down 25 pounds, and he’ll return to Instagram once he makes his goal weight of 150. He also clarified that he’s only taking Hydroxycut, and not any real drugs, because he’s still on probation. He’s home and reportedly doing “fine” now.