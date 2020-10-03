Lana Del Rey Held A Surprise Book Signing At Barnes & Noble Last Night

CREDIT: Instagram.com/lanadelrey_newss

Lana Del Rey recently released her first book of poetry, Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. And last night, she held a surprise book signing at the Barnes & Noble in the Grove in Los Angeles, where she chatted with fans and announced that her new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club might be coming out on 12/10 or 1/7. She did this while wearing the same mesh mask she wore on the cover of Interview, and many of her fans are criticizing her for not wearing a real mask. Check out photos and videos from the event below.

Impromptu signing

