Lana Del Rey Gives Update On New Album Chemtrails Over The Country Club

Lana Del Rey’s new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club was supposed to come out on Friday. It doesn’t seem like that’s still happening. But Lana has taken to social media to offer an update from the “very contained” set of the music video for the title track, promising that a new song called “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” is on the way:

I am on the very contained set of my first music video for the title track of my album Chemtrails Over The Country Club. And I’m very excited about it. And before you even see this, you’ll hear another song called “Let Me Love You Like A Woman.” And I just want to let you know that I love the record and I love you guys and I can’t wait to see you soon. Probably in 2030. Just kidding. See you in 2029. But in the meantime the album’s coming out soon. Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass is coming out this month. And I know it’s been a super challenging time and I just want to let you know my prayers, my meditations are on all of us. So be safe, god bless, I love you, and I’m looking forward to finishing this up for you.

Last month, Lana Del Rey teased a new track called “Tulsa Jesus Freak.” Revisit that here and watch her dispatch from set below.