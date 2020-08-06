Lana Del Rey Teases New Track “Tulsa Jesus Freak”

Last week, Lana Del Rey released a spoken word album called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. A few days ago, she took to her Instagram account to recite a poem from the collection. Today, Del Rey has posted two more videos to her Instagram. One is just more poetry, but the other is a preview of what seems like a new track called “Tulsa Jesus Freak.” The clip features her playing the track off her phone to some speakers, and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff is tagged in the post.

A few months ago, Del Rey announced the name of a new album called Chemtrails Over The Country Club and said that it would be out in September, though there hasn’t been any news on it since then.

Check out the Instagram vids below.