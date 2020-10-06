Helena Deland – “Pale”

Back in August, Helena Deland announced her forthcoming album Someone New, her long-awaited debut full-length and the successor to her four-part EP series from 2018. So far we’ve heard several songs, including “Lylz,” the album’s title track, and “Truth Nugget.” Today, a little over a week ahead of the album’s arrival, Deland has shared one more preview.

The latest excerpt from Someone New is called “Pale.” “‘Pale’ is about the little space left to the actual self in romantic relationships where idealization comes into play,” Deland said in a statement.

Like much of what we’ve heard from Someone New thus far, “Pale” is a wispy and elusive bit of music — part indie-pop under a hazy murk, part dreamy synthscape. As ever, there’s something a little eerie about it all, Deland blending catchiness and ghostliness. The song also comes with a visualizer that, according to Deland, “represents the question of control when control is ultimately impossible.” Check it out below.

Someone New is out 10/16 via Luminelle. Pre-order it here.