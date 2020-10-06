Van Halen Bandmates David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, & Michael Anthony React To Eddie’s Death

Eddie Van Halen, cofounder of the legendary arena-rock band Van Halen and widely considered the greatest guitarist of all time, died today at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. The remembrances have been especially plentiful and passionate for obvious reasons, and they include tributes from several of Van Halen’s former bandmates.

Van Halen’s original lead singer David Lee Roth, who reunited with the band a couple times down the line, published a photo of himself with Eddie to his social media accounts, captioned, “What a Long Great Trip It’s Been.” Original bassist Michael Anthony — who in later years was somewhat controversially replaced by Eddie’s son Wolfgang — posted several photos of himself with Eddie, captioned: “No words…Heartbroken, my love to the family,” with a broken heart emoji. Sammy Hagar, who replaced Roth in 1985 and continued as Van Halen’s lead singer until 1996, also shared a portrait of himself with the guitar legend. “Heartbroken and speechless,” Hagar wrote. “My love to the family.”

Check out the VH members’ tributes below.

Eddie Van Halen’s ex-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, paid tribute as well, along with his widow, Janie Liszewski.