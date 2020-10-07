CocoRosie – “End Of The Freak Show” (Feat. ANOHNI, Brooke Candy, Big Freedia, & Cakes Da Killa)

Art-pop sister duo CocoRosie returned with their first album in five years, Put The Shine On, at the beginning of this year. Today, they’re releasing a new track called “End Of The Freak Show,” an updated version of their 2017 song “Smoke ‘Em Out,” which featured ANOHNI.

Her vocals are incorporated here alongside new contributions from Big Freedia, Brooke Candy, and Cakes Da Killa. Another different version of this song called “Burning Down The House” appeared on CocoRosie’s recent album. I guess if you get an ANOHNI chorus, you gotta stretch it as far as it’ll go.

“We are fired up to share a song that has already had more than one lease of life, re-birthed in a vital new form,” CocoRosie said in a statement. “Invigorated to be aligned with the fierce collaborators on this track in a time when we all need unity and lifting-up ever the more.”

Check it out below.