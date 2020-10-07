Haim Work The Canter’s Deli Counter In “Man From The Magazine” Video

Haim are a few months removed from the release of their latest album Women In Music Pt. III. We’ve already gotten our fair share of visuals from the album, most of them directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the honorary fourth Haim, who is currently shooting a movie in which Alana Haim has a role.

Today, the trio have shared a new music video for “Man From The Magazine,” which was shot at Canter’s Deli, the site of the Women In Music Pt. III album cover, the Haim sisters’ first performance way back when, and this recent livestreamed release show. In this one, Danielle Haim works the deli counter at Canter’s and fields orders while she sings “Man From The Magazine” over them, clearly in her own head while wrapping up various meats.

Check it out below.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now on Columbia.