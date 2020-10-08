Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Share Video Tribute To Eddie Van Halen

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony were among the former Van Halen bandmates who paid their respects to Eddie Van Halen on social media in the wake of the guitar icon’s death this week. Now the two musicians, who’ve been playing together in recent years, have posted a video message to Eddie, recorded after rehearsals for Hagar’s birthday bash at Catalina Island.

Hagar, who recently rekindled his friendship with Eddie, said the news of his death was “like getting hit by a freakin’ Mack Truck.” Hagar added that performing VH music for a celebratory event suddenly became bittersweet: “I’m kind of devastated,” the Red Rocker said. “A Van Halen song never felt so hard to play and sing in my life.” Anthony noted, “It’s very surreal right now. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” while Hagar mentioned that he took some comfort from still having timeless Van Halen songs like “Right Now” even though Eddie’s gone. The video ends with a cut to rehearsal footage, in which Hagar calls for a moment of silence in Van Halen’s honor.

Watch below, and check out our own tributes to EVH.