Watch Tim Robinson’s Extended Cut Audition For The Postal Service

Yesterday, the Postal Service shared goofy Zoom auditions for new band members as a PSA for HeadCount’s Make Your Vote Count campaign. The star-studded video featured people like Anne Hathaway, Kenny G, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Huey Lewis, J Mascis, Tunde Adebimpe, Caroline Polachek, Vanessa Bayer, Patton Oswalt, and comedian Tim Robinson, the creator of the great Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave. And now, they’ve shared an extended cut of Robinson’s audition.

Unfortunately, Robinson didn’t bust out “The Bones Are Their Money,” even though Ben Gibbard is extremely familiar with the song. Instead, he played Frank Schøttendt, the manager of the fictional Alan Door Band — “the only corporate-funded band, put together by a corporation that runs chain restaurants,” made up of 18 “rowdy roughnecks” who love two things, rock ‘n’ roll and arson.

In the full footage shared today, Robinson’s Frank Schøttendt and Sub Pop employee Dave, played by comedian Jon Daly, try to work out a deal in which the Postal Service trades Ben Gibbard and Jenny Lewis for the Alan Door Band’s Guinevere Rose and Mike Steaks, “a true piece of crap.” (Schøttendt is trying to unload some band members because there’s “no space in this Dave & Busters bus I have.”) Watch below.