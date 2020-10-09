Stream Dinner Party’s New Album Dinner Party: Dessert Feat. Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Herbie Hancock, & More

Over the summer, the a quartet of titans at the intersection of jazz, hip-hop, and soul formed a low-stakes supergroup called Dinner Party. Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and 9th Wonder comprised this dream team, and their debut album essentially featured Phoelix, a singer known for his collaborations with Noname, as an unofficial fifth member.

Today the group is back with a revamped version of the album called Dinner Party: Dessert. The updated album contains the same seven songs, but they now feature a mind-boggling cast of guest performers including Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Rapsody, Cordae, Bilal, Tank And The Bangas, Punch, Alex Isley, Reuben Vincent, Buddy, and Malaya. The results really do feel like a dinner party, one bursting with life and nourishing to the soul. If you have ever enjoyed music by someone from this cast of creators, Dessert will register as comfort food for you.

Stream Dinner Party: Dessert below.

Dinner Party: Dessert is out now on Sounds Of Crenshaw/Empire. Purchase it here.