Club Intl. – “Ash Is Gone”

Club Intl is the latest project from New York musician John Eatherly, the former Be Your Own Pet member who used to lead the indie rock band Public Access TV, and Chromatics’ synthpop wizard Johnny Jewel. They shared their debut single “Crush” a few months ago, and now they’re back to announce a whole album to go with it.

Eatherly and his longtime collaborator Maxwell Kamins recorded the entirety of Club Intl’s debut LP In The Attic this summer in Johnny Jewel’s LA home studio, and Jewel will release it next March on his Italians Do It Better label. Today, they’re sharing new song “Ash Is Gone,” a Twin Peaksian lullaby featuring Cults’ Madeline Follin.

“Love is the measurement of how much one can endure,” Eatherly says of the track. “The darkest hour is when you have lost your way & become a stranger to yourself. Trust is letting go & fate is the inevitable. Only when the ash is gone & the smoke has cleared can you begin to see again.” Listen and watch the video from Johnny Jewel & Johann Rashid below.

In The Attic is out March 2021 via Italians Do It Better.