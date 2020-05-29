New supergroup alert! Johnny Jewel is the producer behind a whole array of bleary, dreamy, cinematic synthpop projects. Chromatics, is best-known group, released the album Closer To Grey last year, and their long-awaited Dear Tommy is apparently still forthcoming. Lately, Jewel has also been releasing music with Desire and remixing Angel Olsen, and now he’s part of a new group called Club Intl.

Jewel isn’t the frontman of Club Intl. Instead, the man in charge is John Eatherly, the former Be Your Own Pet member who once led the New York indie rock band Public Access TV. Cults singer Madeline Follin is also a part of Club Intl, as is Cults collaborator Maxwell Kamins. Johnny Jewel produced the band’s debut single “Crush,” a delirious piece of woozy, synthy indie-pop. Jewel’s music, it turns out, sounds a whole lot different if there’s an indie rock dude singing. Jewel also directed the “Crush” video, which fits his whole watching-a-’70s-exploitation-flick-while-high aesthetic. Check it out below.

“Crush” is out now on Italians Do It Better.