Angel Olsen – “All Mirrors (Johnny Jewel Remix)”

Angel Olsen is keeping up a busy schedule during quarantine. The Asheville-based indie star has been regularly posting live covers to her Instagram, including songs by Roxy Music and Tori Amos, and this Saturday at 6PM ET she’ll present a ticketed online performance called Still At Home: An Evening Of Songs On Piano And Guitar. Tickets are available here, with proceeds benefitting Olsen’s band and crew as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort.

Before the pandemic derailed everyone’s life, Olsen also got together with Chromatics mastermind Johnny Jewel for a remix of “All Mirrors,” the title track from one of last year’s absolute best albums. In a new statement, she writes, “I’ve been listening to Chromatics for years but I never thought I’d get the chance to meet them or work with Johnny. It’s always interesting to me what other people hear in something, how one slight movement can change a song completely. I love how he took my vocal lead melody and followed it, making a completely different route for ‘All Mirrors’ as a wonder-dream dance song.”

Hear Jewel’s “All Mirrors” remix below.

Remember that stripped-down version of All Mirrors that was mentioned during last year’s album rollout? I wonder when we’re going to get to hear that.