Angel Olsen – “All Mirrors” Video

Angel Olsen’s last studio album, My Woman, came out in 2016. Since then, she’s shared the full-length rarities collection Phases and collaborated with people like Jim James, Sonny Smith, and Mark Ronson. And now, we’re finally getting another album.

All Mirrors, the follow-up to My Woman, will be out in October via Jagjaguwar. She originally intended the album to be a double-LP presenting the same songs, first in barebones form and then subjected to blown-out creative experimentation. She even recorded both visions of the album, a stripped-down version with Michael Harris in Anacortes, Washington and then a set of expansive takes with a team including Burn Your Fire For No Witness producer John Congleton, arranger Jherek Bischoff, “multi-instrumentalist/arranger/pre-producer” Ben Babbitt, and a 14-piece orchestra.

Ultimately, she decided to present the album “in its heaviest form.” In a press release, Olsen elaborates, “It was impossible for me to deny how powerful and surprising the songs had become. The truth is that I may have never allowed this much sonic change in the first place had I not already made an account of the same songs in their purest form.”

Olsen will head out on a North American tour, her first full-band tour in years, immediately afterwards. And today, she’s sharing All Mirrors’ title track and lead single, which she’s been playing live for over a year now.

The song comes along with a video directed by Olsen’s friend and frequent collaborator Ashley Connor, who’s previously helped out with her videos for “Intern,” “Tiniest Seed,” and “Sweet Dreams.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lark”

02 “All Mirrors”

03 “Too Easy”

04 “New Love Cassette”

05 “Spring”

06 “What It Is”

07 “Impasse”

08 “Tonight”

09 “Summer”

10 “Endgame”

11. Chance”

All Mirrors is out 10/4 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.