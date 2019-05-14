Angel Olsen Announces Fall North American Tour

The massively talented Angel Olsen is hitting the road again this fall. Starting in October, Olsen will play live dates across North America, ending with one show in London at Eventim Apollo, her “biggest headlining show to date” according to a press release. This is also Olsen’s first full-band tour since fall 2017. Let’s cross our fingers that it means the follow-up to 2016’s My Woman is on the way.

In other Olsen news, she has a new track with Mark Ronson called “True Blue” coming out soon on his forthcoming album Late Night Feelings, out 6/21.

Find all of the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/30 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

11/01 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

11/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

11/09 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion *

11/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/13 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ mTelus *

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater *

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palace Theater

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

12/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland *

12/10 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum Theatre *

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

12/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

12/14 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

12/15 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

02/11 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

* = w/ Vagabon