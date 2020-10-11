It took FKA Twigs five years to follow up her debut LP1 with the excellent MAGDALENE last year. Her next full-length might not take quite so long to arrive. In a new interview for the Grammy Museum, Tahliah Barnett said that she is almost finished with a new album that she recorded mostly while in lockdown.

“It was one-third of the way through and I just said, ‘You know what, I’m just going to make an album,’ and I just went and did it.” She said her primary collaborator on the album is the Spanish producer El Guincho, a one-time Band To Watch who has become much more famous since he started working with Rosalía. (El Guincho also co-produced Twigs’ recent song with 645AR, “‘Sum Bout You.”)

“I was working with people I’d never met in real life and we were doing the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning,” she said. She said that she also worked with Post Malone collaborator Billy Walsh and pop songwriter Ali Tamposi, who has credits for Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, and others.

You can watch the full interview here.