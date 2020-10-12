Portugal. The Man – “Who’s Gonna Stop Me” (Feat. “Weird Al” Yankovic)

Not everything “Weird Al” Yankovic does is a joke. Today, Yankovic, the greatest novelty-song specialist in pop-music history, has teamed up with Portugal. The Man, the Portland/Alaska rock hitmakers and recent Black Thought collaborators, for something serious.

Today, in honor of Indigenous People’s Day, Portugal. The Man have come out with a new song called “Who’s Gonna Stop Me.” They co-wrote the song with Jeff Bhasker, the Mark Ronson/Kanye West collaborator, and with Paul Williams, the songwriting legend famous for his work with the Carpenters and Barbra Streisand and Brian De Palma and Kermit The Frog. The song features vocals from both Yankovic — who previously remixed the Portugal. The Man songs “Feel It Still” and “Live In The Moment” — and from the Portland rapper the Last Artful Dodgr. It’s a straight-faced, slow-swelling song about trying to survive in a world that doesn’t have a place for you.

For the video, a number of indigenous people appear, and they lip-sync the band’s lyrics. But we also get “Weird Al” Yankovic attempting to embody a coyote. It’s a bold move to work with a comedy superstar on your big message song. Whether or not he’s trying to be funny, Yankovic simply can’t help himself. Check it out below, and read a statement from Portugal. The Man.

Portugal. The Man write: