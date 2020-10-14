CARM – “Land” (Feat. Justin Vernon)

CARM is the project of CJ Camerieri, who co-founded the contemporary classical music ensemble yMusic and has contributed horns to projects from Bon Iver, Paul Simon, the National, Sufjan Stevens, and many more. A couple months ago, Camerieri shared a new song called “Already Gone,” which featured vocals from Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan. It’ll be included on his debut album, CARM, which is being officially announced today and will be released early next year.

He’s also shared another new track, “Land,” which features Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon on vocals and is built around Camerieri’s warm horn playing. He is heavily endorsed by Vernon, who had this to say about his upcoming album: “CJ and I have worked together for over 10 years and I truly believe there isn’t a more accomplished brass player in the entire world of music. This record is way more than a ‘horn’ record. It’s a discovery of new heights with what’s possible in creating music.”

Here’s what Camerieri says “Land” is about:

The song title’s reference to stable ground is upended as reality is seen slipping away and replaced by manipulations or mediations. Against the backdrop of today’s political, economic, and environmental climate, the material world is distorted beyond recognition and the “screen” has become our most reliable means of community and communication, acting as an interface between us and lived reality. Closing with the line “all is all of it now,” the song gives expression to the contemporary experience of totalizing media and the enduring desire for finding connection to others in a world that privileges other values.

CARM will also feature guest appearances from Sufjan Stevens, Mouse On Mars, and Shara Nova. Check out “Land” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Song Of Trouble” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

02 “Soft Night”

03 “Nowhere”

04 “Already Gone” (Feat. Georgia Hubley & Ira Kaplan)

05 “After Hours”

06 “Invisible Walls”

07 “Tapp” (Feat. Shara Nova)

08 “Slantwise”

09 “Scarcely Out” (Feat. Mouse On Mars)

10 “Land” (Feat. Justin Vernon)

CARM is out 1/21 via 37d03d. Pre-order it here.