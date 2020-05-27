CARM – “Already Gone” (Feat. Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley & Ira Kaplan)

CJ Camerieri, co-founder of the contemporary classical ensemble yMusic and the trumpet/French horn ringer who’s worked with people like Bon Iver, Paul Simon, the National, Sufjan Stevens, John Legend, and the Tallest Man on Earth, has signed to 37d03d Records, an offshoot of Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s artist collective of the same name. Oh, and he’s going by CARM now.

The CARM project developed from the question “What kind of record would my trumpet-playing heroes from the past make today?” according to a press release. “I believe they would want to work with the best producers, beat makers, song-writers, and singers to create new, truly culturally relevant music,” Camerieri answers. “That’s what I’m seeking to do.”

CARM’s debut album, set for a 2021 release, was produced by Ryan Olson of Gayngs and Poliça and features Justin Vernon, Shara Nova, and Mouse On Mars. And today, Camerieri is sharing the new track “Already Gone,” which features Yo La Tengo’s Georgia Hubley and Ira Kaplan on vocals. Listen below.