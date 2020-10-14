Kanye West has been all antics lately, but he’s still, but any measure, one of the most important musicians of his generation. So when West puts out new music, it’s still the kind of thing you notice, even when that music is not good. Last month, in the midst of a whole lot of other stuff, West teased a new song built around a Lauryn Hill sample. And last night, West posted another track on Twitter. It seems to be called “Nah Nah Nah.”

West is continuing with his strange charade of a presidential campaign, and he just released his first campaign ad two days ago. Yesterday, West tweeted about a Kentucky poll that seemed to have him at #3, ahead of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden but behind the Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and the Mighty Ducks star/crypto-currency billionaire Brock Pierce. That result, which is almost certainly false, had West so fired-up that he had to release a song.

On Twitter, West wrote, “THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC.” He then posted a two-minute track set to a video of UFC fighter knocking out Imapa Kasanganay with a pretty amazing spinning kick this past weekend. (There’s also a little bit of Revenge Of The Sith in there.) The song itself is pretty clumsy and replacement-level, but it’s got a couple of quotable lines: “Next time you text, can it wait?/ You are talking to a presidential candidate.” Check it out below.

THE WHOLE TEAM IS SO ENERGIZED THAT I HAD TO RELEASE THEME MUSIC NAH NAH NAH pic.twitter.com/p3NhTV11cN — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

This will probably never get a proper release, and I don’t know if anyone’s going to have a problem with that.