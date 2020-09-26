Back in June, Kanye West shared a new song called “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring Travis Scott and mixed by Dr. Dre, and around that time, he started using Twitter again. Things escalated quickly, as they do for Kanye West on Twitter, and now we’ve all seen him pissing on a Grammy. This morning, though, he used his Twitter to post a snippet of a new song called “Believe What I Say,” which features a sample of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing).” Preview it below.

BELIEVE WHAT I SAY (snippet) pic.twitter.com/U7Y2KQJ5UC — ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020

Oh, also? Kanye West flew to Haiti to meet with president Jovenel Moise yesterday. He’s apparently planning to build a city in Haiti. Sure.

Rapper Kanye West who arrived in Haiti earlier was greeted at the Cap-Haitien airport by Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who traveled to Haiti after her U.S. Open win was also spotted in this video with her family greeting West at the airport. pic.twitter.com/QEYmI8XxSh — Lunionsuite 🇭🇹 (@LunionSuite) September 25, 2020

News * Kanye apparently wants to build a city in Haiti 🇭🇹, which is why he is meeting with the President of Haiti. Would you guys wanna move to a YZY city 🔥 🔥 ❓ pic.twitter.com/xPEU1j23zx — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) September 25, 2020