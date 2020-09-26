Back in June, Kanye West shared a new song called “Wash Us In The Blood” featuring Travis Scott and mixed by Dr. Dre, and around that time, he started using Twitter again. Things escalated quickly, as they do for Kanye West on Twitter, and now we’ve all seen him pissing on a Grammy. This morning, though, he used his Twitter to post a snippet of a new song called “Believe What I Say,” which features a sample of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing).” Preview it below.
Oh, also? Kanye West flew to Haiti to meet with president Jovenel Moise yesterday. He’s apparently planning to build a city in Haiti. Sure.
https://twitter.com/zerofss/status/1309535068549984257