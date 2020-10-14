Ariana Grande Says She Has A New Album Coming Out This Month

Ariana Grande says that she is releasing a new album this month. “i can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she tweeted earlier today. This follows a few week’s worth of teases that have included new song snippets and a selfie of her accompanied by a message saying that she had just turned her mixes in.

Grande’s most recent album was last year’s thank u, next, which was a quick follow-up to 2018’s Sweetener. Since then, her highest-profile appearance was the Lady Gaga collab “Rain On Me.” She also teamed up with Justin Bieber for “Stuck With U.” Both songs hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

There are three more Fridays in October. Which one will she choose?

i can’t wait to give u my album this month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 14, 2020